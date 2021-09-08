Greensboro, Guilford County officials prepare for meetings regarding ACC’s future

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city and Guilford County officials will meet with an outside consulting group this week to discuss the Atlantic Coast Conference’s headquarters in Greensboro.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan explained Wednesday the organization is assessing its governance, how the league is run, its fiduciary responsibilities and relationships with sponsors and real estate.

“The ACC has been very transparent about what they were looking at,” she said ahead of the meeting with Newmark, the outside consulting group coming to Greensboro.

The ACC was founded in Greensboro in 1953. The city hosts the ACC tournament as part of a rotation with Charlotte, Atlanta, Brooklyn and Washington, DC.

“Certainly it’s a point of pride for us to have the ACC here in Greensboro, and there is just a deep emotional attachment. They’ve been here for a long time, we are Tobacco Road, we’ve got four of the leading ACC schools right here in our vicinity,” Mayor Vaughan said.

She isn’t surprised to learn the conference is examining operations.

“College athletics has changed just recently the realignment with the ACC, and then the licensing of name image and likenesses, so there are a lot of things that are changing in college athletics. I’m not surprised that they would review what their league looks like, and I’m sure other leagues will be doing the same type of thing,” Vaughan said.

City and county officials made it clear, this discussion does not impact Greensboro’s spot in the tournament rotation at this time.

“NCAA, ACC, any basketball tournament in the entire country, they know that Greensboro is the basketball location,” Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Skip Alston said. “They are family, the ACC is family, and no one wants to see their family member go elsewhere.”

Alston says meetings with consultants would take place Thursday and Friday.

“We are just going to tell our Greensboro story, and the history between the ACC in Greensboro, how we’ve grown together and really why we should continue to be the home of the ACC,” Vaughan said.

There are no other cities under consideration for a headquarters at this time and no timeline when the assessment would be complete.