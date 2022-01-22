Greensboro fraternity spends evening helping more than 20 drivers get up snowy hill on Josephine Boyd Street

UNCG’s Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity (Elijah Skipper/WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fraternity at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro spent their evening making sure drivers could navigate the snowy roads in front of their frat house.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., about eight members of UNCG’s Lambda Chi Alpha helped cars make their way up Josephine Boyd Street.

The fraternity estimates that they helped about 20 to 25 cars that were stuck.

“We all live in the community of Greensboro, and just seeing people struggle is just not acceptable,” said Emir Sevim of Lambda Chi Alpha. “Having young people, college students, that are able-bodied to push cars up the street is a small act of kindness but it can mean a lot for someone trying to get home to their family.”

Those helping posted a few of their videos to Snapchat to warn other students not to try driving up the hill.

A fresh blanket of snow came down across the Triad just a week after a winter storm.

Plows were on the road throughout the event laying down salt and brine, but Guilford County EMS/Fire dispatch said, nevertheless, roads are awful everywhere. Guilford County crews worked multiple wrecks overnight. Forsyth County 911 dispatch and Alamance County reported similar conditions and crashes.

The brunt of the winter weather, however, came down to the east.

Highway Patrol troopers responded to more than 1,500 calls for service and 945 collisions in affected areas since Friday afternoon, according to the governor’s office. Most of those calls were vehicles that slid off the road and got stuck or single-vehicle crashes.