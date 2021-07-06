Greensboro firefighter searching for dog after it ran away during fireworks

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On the Fourth of July, many pets become so frightened by the noise and commotion of fireworks that they run from otherwise familiar environments and people, and sadly become lost.

A local hero is now asking for the community’s help in finding not only his best friend but his daily support system.

Michael Haygood is a Greensboro firefighter and got the news while at work that his dog Dakota ran away after being startled by fireworks during her daily walk.

Dakota is a black and brown Rottweiler. She has been missing since the Fourth from the Youngstown and Langston drives area in Greensboro, and Haygood has been searching every day after he leaves the fire station.

Haygood is in remission from cancer, and Dakota has been by his side as support ever since.

Haygood is now asking for the community’s help to find Dakota. He will be getting in touch with all area animal controls starting Wednesday.

If anyone does find his dog, they are asked to contact him by email.