Greensboro fire crews work to investigate 2 fires on Fairview Street in one week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two fires happened on the same Greensboro street within a week.

The most recent one happened Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Fairview Street.

A man living in the home is hospitalized.

“The building is engulfed, so you want to dispatch multiple,” a 911 caller said.

The bright orange glow and clouds of thick smoke coming out of the home on the 1200 block of Fairview Street caught a snowplow driver’s attention Saturday around 5 a.m.

“The neighbor across the street says someone stays in there,” he said.

The dispatcher on the call asks “Do you know if they are still inside?”

“I don’t know…I’m looking now. I thought I heard someone hollering,” a neighbor said.

FOX8 has learned an elderly man was inside and is being treated at a local hospital.

On Monday, fire crews returned to the scene to finish cleaning up, and the victim’s family went inside the burnt-out home to collect some personal items.

On Jan. 13, firefighters had to put out flames at a home down the street in the 1600 block of Fairview Street.

We are told no one was living at the house, and the fire started on the porch.

It does not appear the fires are connected. Both remain under investigation.