Greensboro family warns others after porch pirate caught on camera

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family was shocked to see live footage of a man stealing packages from their front steps.

Jeremy Albers said he and his family were out Christmas shopping Saturday and getting ready for family holiday photos when his Nest doorbell camera notified him of packages delivered to his front steps.

Albers said moments later he got another notification, this time showing a man wearing a dark-colored hoody, jeans and a mask covering his face.

The video shows the man taking 6-7 packages from the front steps and loading them into his car. Another part of the footage shows the man returning to get more packages he dropped on the ground.

Albers said the man stole nearly $300 in items from the family such as an electric toothbrush as a gift for his wife, items for the house even a gift for his young son that was sent from his sister who lives in New Hampshire.

“When you get something from family members that’s a little bit different than just an Amazon delivery, but everything is replaceable these are just material good,” Albers said.

Albers said the hard part of the theft was explaining to his children.

“They were in shock, they just didn’t really understand that someone could come and do that,” Albers said.

Albers did file a police report with Greensboro Police Department and wants everyone to be aware of people stealing from their front porch.

“I just didn’t take it as seriously as I should have. In retrospect, you look at all the options that these deliveries companies give you, give them directions on where to put the package, you could have it sent to a different location and go pick it up. There is a lot of ways to do this, but it was kind of that ‘it will never happen to me’ thing, ‘it’s something you see when your scrolling, but it’s not going to happen to me,'” Albers said.