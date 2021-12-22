Greensboro family loses everything in apartment fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family of five lost everything in a fire on Tuesday night.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Greenbriar Road at the Myers Pointe Townhome Complex. Neighbors knocked on doors to take people up and get them out of the complex.

“I’m trying to get everybody else. It’s a fire next door. You need to get out the house,” said a frantic 911 caller.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just one apartment. Couches were burned and windows were busted out from the intense heat.

The family sat outside in the cold morning air and watched as their home went up into flames, knowing their pet was trapped inside.

“My dog is in there burning to death,” a 911 caller said.

Their dog died in the fire, but no one else was hurt. Witnesses like Mike Corbett say the fire was enormous

Corbett saw the flames and the firefighters as he was coming home from work and immediately pulled out his phone to capture video.

He said he saw around a dozen firefighters and the apartment engulfed in flames.

Crews came out several hours later to board up what was left of the apartment.

Neighbors say it’s unfortunate that the family lost everything days before Christmas.

“It’s a few days before Christmas. My heart goes out to the family and the kids and gifts and presents they worked hard for to see the smiles on their kids’ faces. My heart goes out to them,” Corbett said.

Greensboro fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials tell FOX8 the family has other family members nearby they are currently staying with.