Greensboro expected to hire Taiwo Jaiyeoba as city manager

Taiwo Jaiyeoba, (City of Charlotte)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The city of Greensboro is expected to name a Charlotte official as its new city manager tonight.

Taiwo Jaiyeoba (pronounced TY-woh JAH-ye-aw-bah), the city of Charlotte’s assistant city manager and director of Planning, Design and Development, will be nominated by the Greensboro City Council to take over for David Parrish, who resigned in June after three years of running the city’s business.

Jaiyeoba, 52, has nearly 30 years of regional, municipal and private leadership experience, based on his bio on the city of Charlotte’s website, including stints as director of the Sacramento Regional Transit District in California and director of Planning and Development in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before moving to Charlotte.

He was responsible for planning in Charlotte and developed the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which envisioned a more urbanized type of living.

For that effort, Charlotte Magazine named him Charlottean of the Year in November 2020, but his public presence on the project also pushed council member Tariq Bokhari to call for him to be fired.

Jaiyeoba also serves as a member of the Zoning Adjustment Board and formerly as Planning Board member for the town of Wesley Chapel and involved with several nonprofits and missions. He is married to Ronke Jaiyeoba, and they have seven daughters.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in geography and his Master of Science degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in Nigeria.

Parrish resigned after nine years with the city and the last three in the top job. He was paid $217,500 per year, which the Triad Business Journal reported was the sixth-highest salary among public employees in the Triad.

He started his planning career in Botswana and in 1996 moved to the U.S. The private sector moved him to Charlotte in 2015, Axios Charlotte reported. He was hired by the city of Charlotte in 2018.

His recruitment by Greensboro comes while City Council looks for a possible new makeup next year. The 2021 election had to be postponed because census data was not available in a timely manner to establish lines for council districts, and now that election, scheduled for March, has been delayed until May by the NC Supreme Court as a byproduct of a lawsuit challenging congressional and state district maps.

All council members are up for re-election, and incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan and council member Justin Outling are vying for the mayoral job. Outling was quoted in the News & Record as saying the hire should not happen until after the election.