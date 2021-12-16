Greensboro Department of Transportation could slow drivers on busy neighborhood road with improvements

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In a virtual meeting Thursday night, the Greensboro Department of Transportation will discuss recommendations to slow traffic on Peach Orchard Drive.

People living near the road notice a high volume of cars using it as a cut-through between Church Street and Yanceyville Street.

“I’m not a slow driver, but it feels like they’re going anywhere from 10 to 15 mph above the speed limit,” said Nicole Gaines, who has lived in the area for more than 15 years.

GDOT has proposed a broader traffic calming program not yet approved by the city council to evaluate neighborhoods for solutions. Improvements on Peach Orchard Drive would serve as a pilot program.

“My reaction was, about doggone time, but then I was of course very appreciative,” Gaines said after learning of Thursday’s meeting.

She hoped to hear speed humps discussed as a possible solution. Transportation Engineering Manager Chris Spencer said right now, that’s not part of their recommendation.

“We’re taking into account emergency response, and there’s a nearby fire station, and it is a collector street so it carries some traffic. We need to take that into account when you’re considering how do we respond to fires and emergencies,” he said.

People living along the road are hopeful for safety improvements for pedestrians, including a woman who stopped walking the area out of fear.

“Most of the time I have to get onto the curb just to make sure I’m safe,” she said. “Please slow down and look up instead of looking down looking at your phone or whatever you’re doing just look up and just be safe.”

According to the Greensboro Police Department, there were 15 crashes along the one-mile stretch of road in 2021, up from nine in 2020 and six in 2019.

Road resurfacing is planned for 2022 in spring or summer. Spencer said temporary or permanent improvements will coincide with that work.