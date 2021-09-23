Greensboro council considering art, speed humps, law enforcement in effort to curb speeding in neighborhoods

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A $550,000 proposal by the Greensboro Department of Transportation would address speeding in neighborhoods in the city.

A plan presented to members of city council would set aside more money for solutions, like temporary or permanent speed humps, more enforcement or art installations aimed to slow drivers.

Stuart Forster lives on Northlake Drive, near an intersection with an existing art installation. He said it doesn’t stop drivers from speeding through the neighborhood.

“People are coming from New Garden. They are doing 40 (miles per hour) easy,” he said.

Forster said the road is a cut through from New Garden to Fleming Road.

“You may save 40 seconds, 30 seconds, and in the meantime, there are people’s lives that you were affecting by just not being a polite person and coming through here at the limit,” he said.

Neighbors on Erwin Street report similar issues with drivers using the residential street to connect from Randleman Road to South Elm-Eugene Street.

“It sounds like it’s a little racetrack going up and down the street,” one woman said. “Sometimes you’ll hear somebody, and sometimes you can hear them coming down the street, and then you hear them turn when you hear them and they just race all the way up.”

The money would fund two full-time staff members who can evaluate roads and find the best treatments for the area.

Not every street will be a good fit for a speed hump, but residents on Erwin Street believe it could help.

“I know anytime you have to go over a bump, you’re going to automatically slow down because you don’t want to damage your car,” the woman said. “I’ve been here since ’93, I know it’s not the people in my community because we’ve never had this issue like that.”

Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said adding a speed hump can sometimes be hard on vehicles and slow down first responders in an emergency.

Council will have to vote on the proposal. Right now there’s no date set for a vote.