Greensboro Coliseum officials address hours-long delay for J. Cole concert

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A spokesperson for the Greensboro Coliseum says production delays from J. Cole’s tour caused people to wait outside for several hours.

Lines wrapped around the building Tuesday night, while people stood shoulder to shoulder inside the concourse.

The concert was initially scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Ultimately, J. Cole didn’t take the stage until about 11 p.m.

“For safety reasons, we cannot open doors until the production – stage, sound, lights, barricades – are all secured and in place,” a Coliseum spokesperson explained Wednesday.

Chelsea Pearson drove from Raleigh to attend the concert and said attendees received one alert about delays Tuesday night.

“No one [was] willing to tell us what was going on with the line, so we didn’t really have any communication until maybe about 9:30 or so when J. Cole posted a video, kind of letting us know on Instagram what was going on,” Pearson said.

J. Cole posted a video message to social media apologizing and postponing a later show in a different city due to delays.

“There were people out there who were pregnant, there were people out they were older,” Pearson said. “As soon as we passed that hour threshold, that’s when it started getting a little frustrating.”

Destiny Wright told FOX8 she made it inside just before 8:00 and said things were worse once she was in the concourse.

“I wish I would’ve stayed outside because once we got in we were all stuck in this little hallway. I don’t know if they had the air on, it was extremely hot,” Wright said. “The windows were foggy, that’s how hot it was, the windows were fogging up.”

“No patrons were ‘forced’ to wait in any specific area,” wrote Andrew Brown, public relations manager for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. “Some chose to line up inside (all indoor areas are air conditioned), most waited outside… Restrooms located in the lobby of the Special Events Center were available to those in line.”

“Other people did start passing out at this point because of how hot it was, we didn’t know what was going on,” Wright said.

Brown did not immediately provide details about any EMS response at the event.

Some fans said despite the disorganization, the wait was worth it.

“I do commend him for apologizing, addressing it and trying to, you know, do it the best he can. Even though with his voice being gone, still getting us a full show,” Pearson said.

Brown said concessions were open to the public when the doors opened at approximately 9:30 p.m.