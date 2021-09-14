Greensboro civil rights leader Gladys Shipman dies at 76

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Gladys Shipman, a civil rights leader from Greensboro, has died at the age of 76, according to her family.

Shipman died early on Sept. 13 after a brief battle with illness.

“The family wishes to express our sincerest appreciation for your prayers and acts of kindness,” the Shipman family said in a statement.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1945, in Greensboro. During her life, she lived in Detroit and New Jersey, but she always made Greensboro, North Carolina, her home

She leaves behind six children, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Shipman supported, sponsored and donated to many Greensboro and North Carolina organizations and businesses.

On Monday and Tuesday, the community began sharing memories of Shipman on social media.

“International Civil Rights Center and Museum is saddened to announce the loss of one of our own, ICRCM board member and community pillar Gladys Shipman,” the ICRCM said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “We honor her contributions to our community, providing care and service to many in their most needful times. During this most difficult time, we extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family and others left to cherish her memory.”

The Greensboro NAACP said, “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the transition of past President Gladys F. Shipman. As a lifetime member and first female president of Greensboro NAACP, her generosity and commitment to service will be felt by generations to come. Mrs. Shipman’s leadership and love touched the lives of many. Let us remember her life and legacy as we keep the Shipman family in our prayers during this difficult time.”

Shipman was the former president of the Greensboro NAACP, founder of Shipman Family Home Care and board member at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.

Glady Shipman’s awards and accolades

Largest Minority Home Care Provider in the State of North Carolina

First Woman Vice President for NC Chapter of NAACP

First Woman President of NAACP Greensboro Chapter

Founding and current Board Member of The International Civil Rights Center and Museum

Recipient of the NCAT Hall of Fame Honorary Award of Excellence

Two time winner of NAACP Mother of the Year Award

Recipient of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Award



Recipient of the Civil Rights Advocacy Training Institute Medgar W. Evers Award

Recipient of McDonalds African American Achievement Entrepreneur Award

Recipient of ECPI College of Technology Humanitarian Award

Inducted into The Hall of Distinction at James Benson Dudley High School (Class of 1963)

Recipient of the Alston-Jones International Civil and Human Rights Award presented by Johnette Cole, director of the Smithsonian Institutions National Museum of African American Art

Recipient of the Greensboro Sit-Ins Gala Unsung Hero Award