Greensboro city leaders plan to convert problematic motel into permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city leaders are planning to convert a problematic motel into permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness.

“Before I was living around this part, I knew about this motel,” Jasmine Little said.

The motel Little is referring to is the Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro on North O’Henry Boulevard.

She lives at Arbor Park Apartments right behind the motel. She calls it a problematic area.

“Stuff actually goes on over here, unfortunately,” she said.

“It is a problem for the neighborhood based on the activity taken place on the property,” Greensboro City Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said.

Greensboro City leaders plan to convert the property into apartments for people experiencing homelessness.

They are hoping the $13.1 million project will take a holistic approach to ending chronic homelessness and also take care of any medical issues people living there might have.

“We hope to ultimately to have a full medical center on-site, but that’ll take some time,” Thurm said.

This isn’t the first time permanent housing has been in discussion.

In 2019, city leaders were hoping to convert the Parks and Recreation Department building on the corner of Maple and Fourth Streets into supportive housing,



This project would be a variation on that one.

“I don’t know that there were particular issues. I think it’s a matter of finding the right place and the right partners,” Thurm said.

Partnership Homes would be the new owners of the complex

The project will be one of the four permanent housing locations for people experiencing chronic homelessness in the state.

“It’s something council has been committed to for some time. It’s really headed in the right direction for Greensboro,” Thurm said.

Little is thrilled to know people experiencing homelessness will have access to services that will get them back on their feet.

“I think it’s the biggest issue right now. I think that would be a step in the right direction,” she said.

For the next six months, city leaders tell FOX8 the motel will function as a winter shelter, and then it will be converted into apartments

On Nov. 1, the city council is expected to approve a $3 million loan to begin the process.