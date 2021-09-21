Greensboro City Council vote to keep outdoor seating for downtown restaurants

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some restaurants in downtown Greensboro will still be able to serve their guests with outdoor seating.

The Greensboro City council made a unanimous 9-0 vote onTuesday during a virtual meeting to continue the outdoor dining ordinance.

Kris Fuller, Owner of Crafted on Elm Street, said the temporary patio seating allowed her restaurant to gain seating after restaurants and businesses were forced to reduce to 50% capacity set by an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper during the pandemic.

“Being able to accomplish this…allows all businesses to thrive…when you create an environment that people want to go to that benefits us all. Not just a few. Not just some…it benefits us all,” Fuller said.

“It will be good to have a long-term policy in place for outdoor dining,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

Permits approved through Tuesday’s ordinance will be good for two years, beginning on the first day of the month following the date of issuance.