GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro City Council unanimously approves a rezoning plan for West Friendly Avenue.

The controversial proposal could allow for the development of a two-story medical office building along West Friendly Avenue near Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro.

People who live nearby are worried adding the building would increase traffic and create safety problems.

But the developer says the area is already busy, and this would bring in better access to medical care.