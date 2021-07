GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro church is giving away 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes starting at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Genesis Baptist Church, located at 2812 East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro, will have the potatoes in their overflow parking lot available for anyone who needs food.

Masks are required if you would like to get some potatoes.