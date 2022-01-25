Greensboro Children’s Museum gets a staggering donation — and a new name

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A huge gift is prompting the Greensboro Children’s Museum to change its name.

The children’s museum received a $1.25 million donation from Frank and Nancy Brenner. This is the largest gift ever from a single donor in its 23-year history.

This generosity will be used to “advance the Museum’s mission to inspire hands-on learning through play,” according to a release. It will also be used to repair and upgrade exhibits.

This gift launches the Museum’s “Building for Tomorrow” campaign to raise $2 million to fun infrastructure improvements around the museum.

“We are deeply appreciative of this lead contribution by Frank and Nancy Brenner,” said Marian King, CEO of the Greensboro Children’s Museum. “They recognize the critical role our museum plays touching the lives of thousands of children and families every year, and their generosity will enable us to provide an even better, more welcoming experience.”

According to the release, the Museum will be renamed the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum in honor of this gift and to better reflect the museum’s expanded presence throughout North Carolina and Virginia.

Miriam Brenner is the late mother of Frank Brenner.

“Nancy and I are thrilled to support this wonderful asset in our community and to help it welcome even more children and families from across North Carolina and Virginia. I have seen first-hand the impact the museum can have on children through frequent visits with my granddaughter, and we are very happy to do our part to build on that experience for years to come,” said Frank Brenner. “My mother was a very special person who cared deeply for her community and especially for children. Having The Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum named in her memory is something she would have been extremely proud of, and is a fitting way to honor her philanthropic spirit and legacy.”

The official name change will be effective in July 2022, at which time the Museum will unveil an updated logo and signage.