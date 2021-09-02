Greensboro brewery teams up with GSO Pride for a ‘hyper-local’ tie-in brew

GSO Pride Beer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a fresh new brew hitting the shelves just in time for Greensboro Pride.

Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit that hosts Greensboro Pride every year, is teaming up with Greensboro’s Little Brother Brewing for a new beer to celebrate the 15th annual Greensboro Pride.

Little Brother Brewing, located on Elm Street right across from Natty Greene’s, is at the heart of Greensboro Pride’s “footprint”. They’ll be serving as the event’s official beer garden.

“Greensboro Pride is excited for this new opportunity to work with one of our city’s amazing breweries,” says acting Chair Brian Coleman. “We love being involved in our community and having a new beer brewed right in our festival’s footprint allows us to make this hyper-local.”

The beer will be on sale starting September 13. It’s a mango passionfruit gose called #GSOPride. Goses are a German-style sour beer.

“We’re excited to share this year’s #GSOPride Gose and honored to partner with Greensboro Pride as we recognize the LGBTQ community that contributes so richly to the spirit of our city,” says Karmen Bulmer, Director of Operations for Little Brother Brewing.

Greensboro Pride will be Sunday, September 19. All are welcome.

