Greensboro airport lands another $10 million in NC infrastructure grant

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Piedmont Triad International Airport is getting another financial boom – only this one is lowercased.

Kevin Baker, executive director of the Piedmont Triad International Airport. (WGHP)

Just a month after announcing the plan for Boom Supersonic to build its manufacturing facility at PTI, the airport authority’s board approved Tuesday the acceptance of a $10 million infrastructure grant from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

To avoid any confusion, this has nothing to do with the $139 million Job Development Investment Grant that the NC Department of Commerce approved last month on the day that Boom announced it would invest $500 million to build a facility and hire 1,761 to launch the next phase of supersonic passenger jet.

It’s also separate from the $5,117,453 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program that U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) announced in December. That was part of the federal infrastructure bill approved by Congress.

Boom Supersonic’s facility would be built generally in the area marked as Tract 4 on this map (PTI)

This cache of cash comes via the State Capital and Infrastructure Improvement Fund, which is an annually funded program the General Assembly created to contribute funds required to pay for various infrastructure needs.

In asking the airport authority to approve receiving this grant, PTI Executive Director Kevin Baker said this was money from an infrastructure improvement fund. “It’s to use on various development and infrastructure projects,” Baker told the board during its Zoom meeting. We have a lot going on. This keeps our projects going.”

The board unanimously voted to accept the grant.

Boom, by the way, will be building on the southeast corner of the airport property, next to the eastern end of the runway and near the interchange of I-73, I-840 and Bryan Boulevard. That area was displayed on a map that board members reviewed about ongoing projects.

Cash for concessionaires

Later in the meeting, the board also approved accepting $922,555 in a relief grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to help airport concessionaires, past and future, get past the COVID-19-caused difficulties.

“Various airport relief acts passed by Congress included provisions for concessionaires and food and beverage vendors at airports,” Baker said in response to a follow-up email. “This is to offset rent and minimum annual guarantee requirements of those tenants in the face of a severe decline in their customers (passengers) during the continuing COVID issue.”

Airport traffic report

Baker presented airport data for January, which then were distributed in an email after the meeting. Baker said the airport continues to compare its performance against 2019, because of the disruptions caused by the coronavirus, and he said 2019 was a strong year. The report showed:

Total passengers were up by 125% from January 2021, when the post-holiday surge of the delta variant of COVID-19 was peaking, but down 39% from January 2019.

Cargo was down 3% from last January but up by 20% from January 2019. Baker mentioned the growth of business for FedEx as a contributing factor.

Total departing seats for March 2022 is 91,707, up 81% from March 2021 (50,692) and down 18% from March 2019 (111,168).

Total departing seats for April 2022 is 84,159, up 52% from April 2021 and down 30% from April 2019 (120,141).

Load factor, which is the average percentage of filled seats on flights departing from PTI, was 73% in November 2021. That’s 20 points higher than 2020 and 3 points lower than 2019.

“We’re starting to rebound,” Baker said. “Hopefully we are getting this wave [of the virus] in the past. … It seems to rebound very fast.”

An aerial view of the airport construction at Piedmont Triad International Airport. (Courtesy of PTIA)