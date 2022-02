ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies have arrested a man after a reported sexual assault earlier this month.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 3 deputies responded to a report of sexual assault on James Boswell Road in Green Level. Investigators opened a case of indecent liberties with a child and a suspect was identified.

On Thursday, the suspect, Denis Arias, was arrested. He was charged with indecent liberties with a child.