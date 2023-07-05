THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is allegedly on the run after being accused of stabbing her grandparents.

Thomasville Police Department said just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, officers got a call to Burgin Street about a stabbing. At the scene, they found a married couple who had both been stabbed. They were taken to the hospital and are both listed as stable.

Police say that the couple’s granddaughter, Kristin Lynn Billings, 32, stabbed her 73-year-old grandmother and 75-year-old disabled grandfather and hid their phones from them before running away from the home.

Billings, who is listed as homeless, has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of interfering with 911 communications.

Anyone who has information on Billings’ whereabouts is asked to call Thomasville Police at (336) 475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.