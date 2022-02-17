Graham woman claims $532,234 Cash 5 jackpot days before ticket expires; ‘last place I would have looked’

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ana Maya, of Graham, claimed her $532,234 Cash 5 jackpot just before the ticket that was lost for over five months expired, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Maya, a 32-year-old customer service worker, bought her Quick Pick ticket for the Sep. 6 Cash 5 drawing. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires.

Maya said she was in the process of moving to a new house when she won, so she packed the winning ticket in one of her moving boxes. When she started unpacking, the ticket was missing.

“These last couple of months have been very stressful trying to find it,” Maya said. “I totally forgot where I put it.”

As Maya searched, time was running out. The ticket was scheduled to expire on March 6. She finally found the ticket on Tuesday in one of her old notebooks from high school. She said she must have put it in there for safekeeping.

“I was very, very relieved when I finally found it,” Maya said. “That was the last place I would have looked.”

Maya bought the ticket from Huff’s Interstate on Maple Avenue in Burlington. She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $346,005.

She said she wants to set some money aside for her two small children, pay some bills, invest some and take a nice vacation.