SNOW CAMP, N.C (WGHP) — A woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into someone’s home while they were in the hospital.

Deputies say that on June 8, around 10 a.m. they responded to a breaking and entering on Lindley Mill Road in Snow Camp. The front door of them home had been forcibly opened and $800 was missing from a locked filing cabinet in the bedroom.

The person who lived in the house was in the hospital when the robbery happened.

Michelle Ashley Alston was identified as a suspect and arrested on June 16. Alston was charged with one count felony breaking and entering, one count felony larceny after breaking and entering and one count misdemeanor injury to real properly.

She was given a $2500 secured bond.