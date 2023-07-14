GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham woman accused of allegedly raising money for her father’s medical expenses and keeping the money for herself is now facing charges, according to the Graham Police Department.

Graham police say Brandi Michelle Baxter, 43, of Graham, created a GoFundMe purportedly to raise money to cover surgery-related costs for her father.

On May 3, the alleged fraud was reported to police, and investigators began digging into the case. Police believe Baxter raised $7,000 and instead of putting that money towards her father’s alleged medical bills, she kept the funds for herself.

Officers served Baxter with three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses on Wednesday in Orange County and, after additional investigation, served a fourth count on Thursday.

She was placed under Alamance County Detention Center custody and received a $2,500 secured bond.