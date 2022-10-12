GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County agencies had to bring water to the scene of the textile mill fire in Graham Tuesday night.

The city’s fire chief said issues with the water system prompted the response. The flames broke out at about 9:15 p.m. at the Old Culp Weaving Warehouse on East Parker Street.

Graham Mayor Jennifer Talley told FOX8 that the pipes on that side of the city are more than 70 years old. When firefighters try to pump a lot of water at once, the pressure builds up, and it’s hard for that water to come out.

Firefighters set up pools to pull water from so they could put the flames out in the building.

Crews worked for hours to control the fire at the old textile mill. The flames towered over the building, lighting up the night sky.

Water issues prompted the incident commander to call for a tanker operation to have crews bring water to the scene. Firefighters needed that extra water because the city’s north side, where the fire happened, has an older water system.

“Certainly, it’s been a concern to upgrade our water infrastructure here,” Mayor Talley said.

It’s a problem Talley said the city council is working to fix.

“We applied for a block grant to upgrade the water lines in this area so that we could build pressure up in some of the older water lines and replace those with some new water lines to be able to accommodate major structure fires like this,” she said.

City council members also approved plans to use $72 million to upgrade the water treatment plant and use American Rescue Plan Act funds to replace the city’s main water line.

These are expensive fixes but needed in case another large structure fire like this happens again.

“We’re just trying to be proactive here in Graham to try to update those things, and we’re taking a section by section in order to do that,” Talley said.

The mayor thinks the city council should know by Christmas if it got the $2 million grant to upgrade pipes on the city’s north side. From there, it will take a lot of planning and construction to get the new system in place.