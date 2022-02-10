Graham teen accused of uploading child sexual abuse material to Snapchat, Dropbox

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham teen was arrested and accused of uploading child sexual abuse material to the internet, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

In early, investigators with the ACSO Human Exploitation Team (HET) began investigating a cyber tip.

Investigators had reason to believe that someone in the county uploaded child sexual abuse material files to Snapchat and Dropbox.

Deputies say the investigation led them to a suspect at a home on S NC Highway 87 in Graham.

On Wednesday, investigators conducted a search warrant at the home and discovered files that had been uploaded to the web as well as other child sexual abuse material.

Investigators identified the suspect as Zachary Nicholas Foushee, 19, of Graham.

Foushee was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He was given a $20,000 secured bond.