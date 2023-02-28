GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham teacher assistant was killed in a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 7:22 a.m., troopers responded when they were told about a crash on Lindley Mill Road near Moores Chapel Cemetery Road in Alamance County.

Alex Michael Millager, 35, of Siler City, was going east on Moores Chapel Cemetery Road in a 2021 Ford F-550 truck.

Emma Leigh Rowland, 20, of Graham, was going north on Lindley Mill Road in a 2004 Toyota Corolla. She taught kindergarten and second grade at Eastlawn Elementary School, according to the Alamance-Burlington School System.

Millager didn’t stop at the stop sign on Moores Chapel Cemetery Road at the intersection with Lindley Mill Road and hit Rowland’s car, the release says.

Rowland died on-scene. Millager was not injured in the crash.

Troopers do not believe impairment or speed were factors in the crash,

Investigators are set to meet with the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office to discuss the crash, and charges are pending against Millager.

Lindley Mill Road at Moores Chapel Cemetery Road was closed for around three hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 10:13 a.m.

The ABSS shared the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:

It is with great sadness that we share that one of our own Eastlawn Elementary School Instructional Assistants was killed today in a car accident. We are deeply saddened and send our most heartfelt condolences to Emma Rowland’s family. Rowland worked with our kindergarten and second graders. Counselors have been at the school today and will return tomorrow to help our school community cope with this loss and help them through the grieving process. If your student would like to talk to a counselor, please let them know they’re available. Described by her principal as a team player who was always positive and student centered, Ms. Rowland was a graduate of Alamance Burlington Early College High School and came to work for ABSS in April 2021. –ABSS