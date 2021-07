GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Graham Police Department is asking drivers to use alternate routes around the downtown area on Saturday night to avoid heavy traffic during a planned protest.

The demonstration is set to start at 6 p.m.

Police say to expect heavier than normal traffic for several hours.

Protesters plan to leave a Walmart in Burlington and protest at the Graham courthouse, police say.

A motorcade and speakers will be present at the protest.

