GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Graham police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a car and shooting the owner on Tuesday, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

At 7:34 p.m., officers with the GPD responded to the 500 block of College Street when they were told someone had been shot.

Investigating officers determined the incident started at the KC Kwiki Mart on 312 Providence Road.

The victim was leaving the business and saw someone he didn’t know stealing his white 2015 Dodge Charger.

The victim tried to stop the person but was dragged by the vehicle. After leaving the parking lot while dragging the victim, the car hit another vehicle.

At some point, the victim was shot by the perpetrator, police say.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2015 Dodge Charger with smoke-grey rims, displaying South Carolina registration KPR828. The vehicle may have damage to the right front corner.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the suspect in this case is asked to call 911, the GPD at (336)570-6711, Burlington/Graham Communications at (336)229-3500, Crime Stoppers at (336)229-7100, or download the P3 Mobile App at P3TIPS.com.