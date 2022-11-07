GRAHAM N.C. (WGHP) — Graham officers are investigating after several vehicles were shot on Monday evening.

At 7:06, p.m. Graham Officers responded to the 600 block of Ray Street when they were told about multiple shots being fired, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

Arriving officers learned several vehicles were shot. No injuries have been reported, and no witnesses have come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the GPD via Burlington/Graham Communications at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.