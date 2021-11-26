Graham police investigating after vehicle found in Walmart parking lot with multiple bullet holes

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers are investigating after a car was found in a Walmart parking lot with numerous bullet holes.

Around 9 p.m. officers from the Graham Police Department were called to the Walmart on Graham Hopedale Road in Burlington about a shooting that had happened in Graham.

They found a vehicle at the Walmart that had been hit by gunshots “multiple times.”

According to police, the shooting happened on the 400 block of E Hill Street in Graham. They located multiple shell casings at the location.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Graham Police Department at (336) 229-3500.