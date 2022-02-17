Graham officer did not break law by shooting, killing Jaquyn Light, SBI says

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer has been formally cleared of wrongdoing after shooting and killing a man in 2020.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office conducted an independent review of the shooting death of Jaquyn Light and have cleared Officer Marcus Pollock of any criminal wrongdoing.

Jaquyn Oneill Light, 20, of Graham, was shot after he allegedly tried to run from police on Jan. 28, 2020. He was not armed at the time of the shooting.

The district attorney said in July of 2020 that the investigation concluded that Light had likely heard officers in the home and went out the front door and then unintentionally collided with Officer Marcus Pollock. Pollock’s gun was fired, though it was unclear if it was intentional or not. Light was hit, and died as a result.

The district attorney said he believes that the shooting was accidental.