GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is the lucky winner of a $266,982 lottery jackpot.

Ralph Mayton Jr, of Graham, bought his winning ticket at the BP on East Harden Street in Graham.

While walking into the BP, Mayton found a “lucky penny” on the ground.

“I always hear it’s good luck if it’s laying heads up and darn it if I don’t believe it now,” Mayton said. “I still got it in my pocket right now and I’m keeping it forever.”

Although the jackpot stood at $66,982 at the time of purchase, Mayton bought a $20 100X The Cash ticket and won an additional $200,000.

“I had no idea that I won the extra $200,000,” Mayton said. “My heart almost stopped I was so excited.”

Mayton has worked as a mechanic for over four decades. He plans on taking his mother to Hawaii with his winnings.

“That’s the only place she’s never been,” Mayton said. “And she deserves it, so I want to take her.”

Mayton’s mother was in disbelief that her son had won the jackpot.

“We play Halloween tricks on her every year and she thinks I’m playing a trick on her right now,” Mayton said.

After taxes, Mayton walked away with $190,230.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. The Fast Play jackpot is currently at $53,000 and counting.

