Graham man faces multiple charges after pursuit ends in crash with sheriff’s office K9 vehicle

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham man was arrested on Monday after a pursuit that ended in a crash with a sheriff’s office K9 vehicle, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying a fake North Carolina registration plate that was going north on North Church Street near Sellars Mill Road in Burlington.

When deputies activated their blue lights and sirens, the driver, later identified as Alex Gonzalez, 22, of Graham, fled and lead deputies on a short pursuit, the release says.

As the vehicle Gonzalez was in approached the intersection of Hyde Street and Sellars Mill Road, he reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a sheriff’s office K9 vehicle.

The crash caused the K9 vehicle to turn over, and the vehicle was left with substantial damage.

Both the deputy and K9 were checked on-scene and did not have any major injuries.

Gonzalez and two passengers were not injured. He was arrested and charged with:

two counts of misdemeanor assault on a law enforcement officer

one count of felony flee to elude arrest

one count of having an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle

one count of failure to stop at a stop sign

one count of no financial responsibility for a motor vehicle (having no liability insurance)

one count of no operator’s license

He was given a $55,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.