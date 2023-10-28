ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham man is being charged with felony child sex crimes in connection to a sexual assault case that was re-opened after seven years, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 3, investigators with the ACSO’s Special Victims Unit were asked to re-open a case of alleged sexual assault that took place in 2016. The caller was a juvenile at the time of the alleged assault.

James Matthey Hardy II, 33, of Graham, was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody in Rowan County on Oct. 17 and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center where he presently remains.

Hardy is being charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15. He is being held on a $150,000 secured bond.