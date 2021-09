ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham man has been arrested after allegedly raping a child in Alamance County, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 5 p.m. on Sept. 1, deputies learned that a minor was sexually assault about a year ago.

On Friday, deputies arrested Lannie Wells Jones Jr., 39, of Graham, on charges of statutory rape of a child under 15 years old, statutory sex offense with a child under 15 years old and indecent liberties with a child.

He received a $25,000 bond.