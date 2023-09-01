GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — The football game between Graham High School and Bartlett Yancey High School was called off in the second quarter tonight due to safety concerns, according to an Alamance-Burlington School System news release.

The decision was made to stop play after the referee saw a laser beam being pointed onto the field.

Both teams’ players and spectators were asked to leave the stadium.

There were no weapons reported besides the laser beam that prompted the cancellation.

All spectators were able to safely leave the stadium.

The Graham Police Department, School Resource Officers, and ABSS Athletic officials are investigating.