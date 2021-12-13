Graham High School band director charged with indecent liberties with a student

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Graham High School band director is facing an indecent liberties charge, according to a news release from the Graham Police Department.

Solomon Reynolds, 24, is charged with indecent liberties with a student.

Related Content NC teacher charged with sharing inappropriate content with students on Snapchat

On Dec. 2, Graham police got a report from a representative with the Alamance-Burlington School System Human Resources Office about “a reported intimate relationship between [Reynolds] and a former student.”

An investigation determined that Reynolds and a 17-year-old female student “were engaged in an intimate relationship that may have originated in the spring of 2021,” the release said.

Reynolds was arrested on Friday at his home by officers with the Greensboro Police Department.

He was given a $2,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective N. Sakin with Graham PD at (336) 570-6711.