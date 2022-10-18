GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Graham Fire Department responded to a hazardous material incident on Monday night.

Around 5:58 p.m. at Indulor America on 932 E. Elm St. in Graham, officials were notified that a fire alarm at the facility had gone off, according to a GFD news release.

The GFD responded with help from the Haw River Fire Department. Employees told arriving officials about a hazardous material spill and flash fire.

The flash fire was extinguished by employees on the scene before firefighters arrived. The fire alarm was activated as employees left the facility.

Fire, emergency management and and HAZMAT crews stayed on the scene until 1:00 a.m.

During the incident, four employees and three firefighters were evaluated and released by EMS. This was precautionary due to the type of chemicals involved.

The spill was contained in the facility, and there were no negative impacts on the environment or the neighbors living in the area.