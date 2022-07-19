GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — $60,000 is what the Graham Police Department will need in addition to what the Alamance-Burlington School System is giving it to support bringing two more school resource officers into schools.

“If we’re going to spend money, I want to do something that makes a difference,” said a council member at the meeting.

Graham City Council members discussed making a difference in school safety at the latest city council meeting.

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has many people thinking about the role school resource officers play in protecting students.

“I don’t like knee-jerk reactions. My very first question was ‘had you all done a needs assessment for security purposes?” said a city council member. “There were multiple officers at Texas shooting. having a security assessment beforehand is…key to preventing someone from really causing major havoc.

Other council members felt differently.

“Our elementary schools have nobody, and the other schools have one in each of them. I don’t consider it a knee-jerk reaction when you have schools who have SROs to protect our…babies. I would feel badly if something were happening over there, and we say we had a chance to put someone over there, but we didn’t,” a council member said.

Currently, high schools and middle schools in Alamance County have resource officers.

If the funding is approved, two new SROs would be placed into North and South Graham Elementary Schools.

We reached out to other countries to outline their plans on school safety.

A spokesperson with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX8 that two years ago, they hired a rover that goes to different elementary schools if there are no empty spots in the high or middle schools.

Also, patrol deputies’ try to spot-check all elementary schools when they aren’t busy.

Over in Guilford County, patrol commanders have been instructed to have their officers frequently check in the elementary schools in the district.

Forsyth County holds active shooter training once a year, and deputies are trained to go to the threat even if alone without waiting for backup.

Right now, the decision to fund equipment for the two SROs in Graham is still in the talking phase.

While there are mixed feelings about the type of school security, city officials agree that it’s timely and needed.

Graham city leaders will make their decision before the start of the upcoming school year

A spokesperson with ABSS says they are working with the county commissioners to provide funding for security cameras, keyless access, and safety vestibules.