Governor Roy Cooper joining President, First Lady at Fort Bragg for Thanksgiving celebration today

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Cooper and First Lady Kristin Cooper will join President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in their Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Bragg.

The White House says the Bidens will travel to Fort Bragg on Monday to celebrate the holiday among service members and military families as part of the Joining Forces initiative.

Governor Cooper and First Lady Kristin Cooper will join them for these celebrations to help serve a Thanksgiving meal to service members and their families.

The White House describes Joining Forces as an “initiative to support military families, which includes: families of service members and veterans, caregivers and survivors. Our work is driven by their experiences.”

Through this initiative, the White House speaks with military families virtually or in-person to better understand their needs, particularly with regard to employment and entrepreneurship, military child education and health and well-being.

For more information, visit WhiteHouse.gov/JoiningForces.