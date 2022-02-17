Gov. Roy Cooper says schools, local governments should end mask mandates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Gov. Roy Cooper said he encourages schools and local governments to end their mask mandates during a news conference with the Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday afternoon.

“I encourage schools and local governments to end their mask mandates,” Cooper said. “People and businesses should continue to make the best decisions for themselves, their employees and their customers. There are still some places such as healthcare, long-term care and public transportation where a mask will still be required because of the setting or federal regulations.”

North Carolina has administered over 15.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 71 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

About 75 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 96 percent of North Carolinians 65 and over. About 51 percent of eligible adults have received their booster shot.

“We are taking a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day to day life,” Cooper said. “It’s time to focus on getting our children a good education and improving our schools, no matter how you feel about masks.”

Earlier in the day during a Thursday tour of the International Civil Rights Center And Museum in Greensboro, Cooper answered questions from the media, including a question regarding a plan unfolding in the North Carolina House to allow families to opt-out of school district mask mandates.

“I think it’s time to take our focus off masks and refocus on improving our schools and making them better,” Cooper said. “In a press conference this afternoon, I’ll be addressing local mandates and look forward to talking about that a little later at 3 o’clock.”

According to the Associated Press, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is pushing for a plan to allow parents to opt out of local school board mandates that make their children wear masks in school. A House education committee is set to evaluate the plan Thursday.

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt told FOX8 she wants parents to decide who masks up inside schools.

“I personally would like to see this become a choice for parents at this point,” Truitt said.

Truitt made it clear the decision is up to the local school boards, and the state would not be making a blanket rule.

“At the end of the day, a local board of education has the ability to pass a vote to unmask children,” she said. “I think parents are at a place where they’re more interested in deciding themselves if they want their child to mask rather than being a district-wide mandate.”