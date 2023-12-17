THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A good Samaritan used a ladder to aid in the rescue of two people in a house fire on Sunday morning, according to the Thomasville Fire Department.

At around 4:17 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters were told about a fire on the 500 block of White Street.

Thomasville firefighters and police officers arrived at the scene and discovered a two-story single-fire home with an active fire.

As crews arrived, they noticed that a neighbor grabbed a ladder from the front yard of the home and helped two people down from the roof. The pair were climbing down the ladder as crews arrived.

Both of the people who escaped the home were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and have since been released.

Firefighters say that while they were the only two people in the home, there were also several pets in the house and some are still not accounted for. The unaccounted-for pets are dogs.

Fire crews are still on the scene putting out hot spots and Unity Street is closed between Russell Street and National Highway while they continue to work the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.