SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for a longtime Alamance County dairy farmer is more than halfway toward its goal.

The fundraiser was started after Randy Lewis, of Ran-Lew Dairy in Snow Camp, was attacked Sunday by a bull on the farm. according to Taylor Hayes, operator of the Ran-Lew milk plant.

Lewis suffered broken ribs, punctures in both lungs, broken bones in his face, back, and collarbone. He was transported to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill by LifeFlight where he’s in the surgical ICU awaiting extensive medical care and reconstructive surgery.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $88,000 of its $115,000 goal so far.

Lewis has worked his family’s fifth-generation dairy farm all of his life, Hayes said in a GoFundMe post. The milk is known for having cream on top and can be found at various retailers around the Triangle.

Lewis was the subject of a 2014 documentary titled “The Last Barn Dance.” The short film documents Lewis’ struggle not only to save his livelihood but also a 50-year-old family tradition of barn dances.

Maple View Farm in Hillsborough will be donating 10 percent of all ice cream sales from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday to help Lewis.