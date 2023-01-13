FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Glenn High School student said a gun was in a vehicle he was driving and parked on the school’s campus, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The FCSO sought a juvenile petition against the student for possessing a weapon on a school campus or other educational property.

During a narcotics investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home in Winston-Salem.

While the search warrant was being executed, the juvenile returned to the home.

Deputies interviewed the juvenile and searched his vehicle. A gun and marijuana were seized from the vehicle.

The juvenile confessed to having the gun in the vehicle while at Glenn High School and said

the gun was left in the vehicle and not taken into the building.