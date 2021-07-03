‘Glad to see everyone out’: Fun Fourth Festival in downtown Greensboro draws crowd ready to celebrate Independence Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of downtown Greensboro’s largest events is back.

The Fun Fourth Festival returned this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The festival has live entertainment across three stages, and the Freedom Fest Laser Show will start at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot at the corner of Market and Davie streets.

Hundreds of people in red, white and blue crowded Elm Street to celebrate the Fourth of July and enjoy the weather.

The festival also featured Disney princesses, a mechanical bull and games.

“It’s time to get out the house, and the weather is perfect. I’m glad to see everyone out,” Carolton Watson said.

People are excited to see downtown Greensboro come to life over the weekend.

“It’s really diverse…you see people from all over the world,” Paul Byun said.