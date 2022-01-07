Give A Kid A Coat returns for 35th year: How you can help keep a Piedmont Triad child warm this winter!

(WGHP) — For the 35th year, we’re bringing back Give A Kid A Coat, one of our biggest campaigns to make sure children across the Triad will stay warm this winter.

From 7 a.m. Jan. 7 through Feb. 12, you can drop off any new or gently used coat to A Cleaner World.

A Cleaner World will clean, press and perform minor repairs on the coats before they are given to The Salvation Army for distribution.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to Give A Kid A Coat, simply click on the link below. Donations will be used to purchase coats in needed sizes.

2022 Coat distribution information:

Greensboro Salvation Army will begin distributing coats on Jan. 12 from their 307 West Gate City Boulevard location.

Alamance Salvation Army will distribute coats every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Jan. 11 and ending Feb. 15 from their location at Holly Hill Mall, 309 Huffman Mill Road, Burlington.

High Point Salvation Army will distribute coats on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4 at their 301 West Green Drive location.

Winston-Salem Salvation Army will begin distributing coats from their food pantry at 1255 North Trade Street on Friday, Jan. 14. Distribution will take place during pantry hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.