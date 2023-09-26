The video accompanying this article was from a June 23, 2022, article about the crash.

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County girl has died 15 months after a crash that also took the life of an 8-year-old girl, according to her family.

On June 21, 2022, officers responded to Fairview Drive after a 2010 Pontiac G6 crashed into the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation truck, which was parked on the road while state crews removed storm debris.

Amber Brooke Whitaker (NCDPS)

Amber Brooke Whitaker, then-35, was allegedly behind the wheel of the Pontiac. Four children, all under the age of 16, were in the vehicle: two of Whitaker’s and two of Brandi Nichols’.

Nichol’s 8-year-old daughter, Jayden Smith, died in the crash.

Whitaker’s then-3-year-old daughter, Gracie, was injured. She survived but left the ICU paralyzed from the neck down after suffering a spinal cord injury. Gracie’s father confirmed that she died on Tuesday morning.

According to a warrant, Amber Whitaker said she had taken methadone, a drug commonly used for the treatment of opioid addiction. Warrants also state that a witness told police that Whitaker nearly ran over a pedestrian before running a stop sign and that officers on the scene observed her nodding off during questioning.

Whitaker was convicted on May 10 on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle and sentenced to 17 to 19 years.

Nichols has known Whitaker since the seventh grade and let her take care of her children often. Nichols knew Whitaker had some struggles but trusted her to protect her babies. After the crash, Nichols said “It’s the worst nightmare. It’s like I can’t wake up from it.”