Kareem Dejuan Bethea (BPD)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A second arrest has been made in the June 5 shooting inside a Burlington club that left two men shot and one in critical condition, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. on June 5, Burlington officers responded to reports of a shooting inside of Club Mamba on Corporation Parkway.

Arriving officers found one victim, a 21-year-old Reidsville man. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

An additional victim was found later, police say that he refused treatment.

At the time, police arrested Kareem Dejuan Bethea, 24, of Mebane and charged him with the following:

Two counts of being an accessory to attempted first degree murder

Bethea was taken to the Alamance County Jail and given a $20,000 secured bond.

Kevin Euguene Beckham II (BPD)

Investigators also identified Kevin Euguene Beckham II, 19, of Gibsonville, as a suspect at the time. However, his location and whereabouts were unknown until Wednesday when he was taken into custody.

Beckham is charged with the following:

Two counts of attempted first degree murder

He was taken into custody at the Guilford County Jail and was given a $250,000 secured bond.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppersmay be eligible for cash rewards.