Gibsonville police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shots fired into car

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Gibsonville police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after shots were fired into a car on Thursday, according to a Gibsonville Police Department news release.

On Thursday, officers with the GPD were dispatched to the area of Joyner Street in Gibsonville when they were told about shots being fired.

Once officers arrived, they found a Silver Honda Accord that was shot multiple times.

During the investigation, they learned a male suspect shot at the car multiple times with a Pink and Black 9mm handgun with a yellow magazine. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and had a black shoulder bag, police say.

At this time, Gibsonville police are reaching out for any information on the suspect or his whereabouts. He is still considered armed and dangerous, the release says.

Pending charges include:

3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill

1 count of discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle

1 count of discharging a firearm inside city limits

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gibsonville police at (336) 449.6677.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336)229.7100, through the P3 app on your phone, or Guilford County Crimestoppers at (336) 373.1000.