ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Gibsonville police car reportedly struck a woman’s vehicle near Elon University’s campus on Friday, according to Elon police.

The crash occurred near The Fat Frogg on West Haggard Avenue.

West Haggard Avenue near The Fat Frogg (Google Maps)

The woman whose car was struck by the officer alleges that she was at Elon’s campus to watch her son play tennis when she was rear-ended by the officer while turning left onto West Haggard Avenue, according to Elon News Network.

The Gibsonville police car after the crash (courtesy of Benjamin Musc/Elon News Network)

Both the woman and the officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, according to Elon Assistant Chief of Police Lyle Anibal.

Because a police officer was involved in the crash, North Carolina Highway Patrol will investigate the matter to avoid conflict of interest.

“We work so closely with Gibsonville, and it happened in Elon, but because it is an officer, sometimes there is a perception of favoritism or something like that, and when there are injuries involved, we do try to get an outside agency to come in and work the traffic accident,” Elon Chief of Police Kelly Blackwelder said.